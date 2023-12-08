EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SHANE: Nick Cave, Gerry Adams, and Johnny Depp have been amongst those to speak, sing and pay their respects at the ongoing funeral of Pogues singer Shane MacGowan.

Advertisement

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: are arriving in Ireland but being offered no accommodation by the State, including 80 people between Monday and Wednesday of this week.

3. #WEATHER: It’s to be be a wet and windy weekend ahead with a weather warning issued for three counties.

4. #GAZA: Israeli TV appeared to show scores of stripped Palestinian men sitting on a Gaza street in military custody yesterday, with a London-based news outlet saying one of its journalists was among them.

5. DRUGS: The HSE has issued a warning to heroin users in Cork after eight people overdosed over the course of 36 hours this week.