Here's what happened today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The PSNI found a huge amount of cocaine hidden in frozen meat packages.

Police in the North have seized cocaine worth an estimated £10 million (€11.65m) close to the Louth border.

worth an estimated £10 million (€11.65m) close to the Louth border. Work is underway to ensure that women with severe sickness during pregnancy can access medications with a prescription from their GP rather than a consultant.

can access medications with a prescription from their GP rather than a consultant. Irish band Aslan have announced that they will continue to perform as a group next year with a new singer who will soon be announced, following the sad passing of frontman Christy Dignam.

have announced that they will continue to perform as a group next year with a new singer who will soon be announced, following the sad passing of frontman Christy Dignam. ‘Those who do nothing aren’t criticised’: Sporting and political figures debate JP McManus donation, as some argue it would be better if he paid tax in Ireland.

donation, as some argue it would be better if he paid tax in Ireland. An 11-year-old boy who suffered multiple injuries across a number of teeth when playing with his older brother on a ‘Wind-Surfer Rocker’ at Lahinch playground has been awarded €18,850.

across a number of teeth when playing with his older brother on a ‘Wind-Surfer Rocker’ at Lahinch playground has been awarded €18,850. Almost one in eight of all registered tourist beds are being used by the Government to house Ukrainian refugees and other international protection applicants, according to a new report.

THE WORLD

The container ship Maersk Montana passes Terneuzen and continues to the port of Antwerp. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE AID : The EU has failed to agree on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, even after deciding to open accession negotiations with the war-torn country.

#CHANNEL CROSSINGS: The UK Home Secretary has said the British The Home Secretary said the British government “must and will do more” after a migrant died and another was left in a critical condition when a boat sank in the English Channel.

#RED SEA: Global shipping firm Maersk has said it is suspending routes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea until further notice, after one of its ships was attacked yesterday.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

Waterford city.

Waterford is to be named the “European City of Christmas” at an awards ceremony next month.

The southeastern city has been chosen for being “an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics”. It hosts an annual festival, Winterval, at this time of year.

The jury was chaired by Danuta Hübner, a Polish Member of the European Parliament.

The judging panel said in a statement that it was impressed with Waterford City and County Council’s submission, noting the city’s “strong commitment to its heritage as a hallmark of identity”.

The panel also said that Waterford “represents values such as solidarity, which lies with the local communities”.

The organisation Christmas Cities Network is the promoter of the award, which is supported by the European Parliament.

All cities and towns of the 27 Member States of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom can enter the competition.