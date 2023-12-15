Here's what happened today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE AID : The EU has failed to agree on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, even after deciding to open accession negotiations with the war-torn country.
#CHANNEL CROSSINGS: The UK Home Secretary has said the British The Home Secretary said the British government “must and will do more” after a migrant died and another was left in a critical condition when a boat sank in the English Channel.
#RED SEA: Global shipping firm Maersk has said it is suspending routes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea until further notice, after one of its ships was attacked yesterday.
Waterford is to be named the “European City of Christmas” at an awards ceremony next month.
The southeastern city has been chosen for being “an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics”. It hosts an annual festival, Winterval, at this time of year.
The jury was chaired by Danuta Hübner, a Polish Member of the European Parliament.
The judging panel said in a statement that it was impressed with Waterford City and County Council’s submission, noting the city’s “strong commitment to its heritage as a hallmark of identity”.
The panel also said that Waterford “represents values such as solidarity, which lies with the local communities”.
The organisation Christmas Cities Network is the promoter of the award, which is supported by the European Parliament.
All cities and towns of the 27 Member States of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom can enter the competition.
