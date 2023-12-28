Advertisement
#WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for multiple counties, as Met Éireann has also issued a storm alert for 12 counties until later tonight.

#FRENCH RESTAURANT: A star French chef abruptly quit his luxury hotel job after a hazing in which a kitchen hand was reportedly tied up naked and humiliated, the hotel chain said today.

#GAZA: The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that at least 210 people have been killed in the besieged territory in the last 24 hours, “including entire families”.

#MURDER INVESTIGATION: A mother accused of killing her four-year-old son in a knife attack broke down in tears during her first appearance at the Old Bailey in London. The child’s father is from Tramore, Co Waterford. 

#IT’S GETTING HOT: 2023 was Ireland’s warmest year on record, according to new data from Met Éireann.

