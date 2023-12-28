Woman charged in London court with murder of son (4), whose father is Irish

A MOTHER ACCUSED of killing her four-year-old son in a knife attack broke down in tears during her first appearance at the Old Bailey in London.

Keziah Macharia, 41, was charged with the murder Kobi Macharia Dooly after he was found with multiple cuts in his cot on December 20.

Kobi is the son of Irish man Ben Dooly, who is originally from Tramore in Co Waterford.

Yesterday, friends and family of the boy attended court for a preliminary hearing with Macharia appearing by video link from Bronzefield prison.

Macharia was arrested at the address in Montague Road and charged with murder on December 22.

While a cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it is believed Kobi died from sharp force injuries, including one to the front of the neck and another to the upper left chest.

At the conclusion of the short hearing, Judge Tayton remanded Macharia into custody.

Previously, Kobi’s father Mr Dooly had released a statement saying: “With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Kobi, you will be so dearly missed.

“The joy and laughter you brought to the world has been taken far too soon. We will be thinking of you day and night for eternity until we meet you again.

“The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate all messages of support. Please respect our family privacy at this very difficult time.”