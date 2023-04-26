Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

THE WORLD

#DONALD TRUMP has been warned by a judge over his ‘entirely inappropriate’ online comments about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him.

#CHINA is to send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a “political settlement” to the conflict.

#SPAIN is set for record-breaking April temperatures as farmers are grappling with severe drought.

PARTING SHOT

Families of Stardust victims describe emotional toll of tragedy at inquest sitting:

The brother of Stardust nightclub victim Jimmy Buckley has spoken of guilt “eating away” at him in the wake of his brother’s death and said that he believes the death by heart attack years later of another brother was also caused by the “horrific night” when fire swept through the Dublin nightclub, claiming the lives of 48 people.

Errol Buckley, whose emotional tribute to his brother Jimmy was read out by Errol’s son Lloyd, told the Coroner’s Court today that Jimmy (23) “was more than a brother to me”.

“After my father died when I was 12, my mother moved back home to Offaly and I, not wanting to leave the only home I knew in Dublin, stayed. Jimmy took on my parents’ role,” said Mr Buckley.