Wednesday 26 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo A farmer shows the dry land, on 20 April in Murcia, Region of Murcia, Spain.
# Guadalquivir valley
Spain set for record-breaking April temperatures as farmers grapple with severe drought
TemperaturesThe mercury is set to reach 39.3 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in southern Spain today.
2.3k
3
32 minutes ago

A HEATWAVE IN Spain could see record-breaking temperatures in the country.

The mercury is set to reach 39.3 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in southern Spain today, which is close to Seville.

This would surpass Spain’s previous record high for the month of April, which was 37.4 degrees on 9 April, 2011.

This day last year, the hottest day time temperatures in the region were 23 degrees and between 1991 and 2020, average temperatures in the Guadalquivir Valley during April were 18 degrees.

Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet said temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday and heading into Monday, which will bring a close to this “episode of exceptionally high temperatures for this time of the year”.

The potential record-breaking temperatures in Spain comes as the country’s farmers grapple with a severe drought which is threatening crops.

Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas yesterday wrote to the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to request emergency funds for farmers in the country.

“I expect a prompt reaction from the European Commission, although I know that decisions take time, but it is perfectly justified by the exceptional situation,” he told a news conference.

The minister did say how much money Madrid had requested from the bloc’s agriculture crisis reserve, which is equipped with €450 million.

The prolonged drought has left Spain’s water reservoirs at just 50% of their capacity.

The lack of precipitation has been especially severe in the northeastern region of Catalonia where water reservoirs are at just one-quarter of their capacity.

Spain’s main farmers’ union, COAG, estimates 60% of the country’s farmland is “asphyxiated” by the lack of precipitation.

Some farmers have decided not to sow seeds at all for some crops this year due to the lack of precipitation.

Nearly 75% of Spain is susceptible to desertification due to climate change, according to the United Nations.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2023 

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
