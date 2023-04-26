Farmers' protest expected at Government Buildings in Dublin today

MEMBERS OF THE farming organisation Macra na Feirme are set to arrive at Government Buildings shortly after midday today following an almost 100km march.

The group, which represents 10,000 young people living in rural Ireland, began its march from Athy, Co Kildare where it was founded in 1944.

Macra members started the 14-hour ‘Steps for Our Future’ march last night and are expected to arrive in Dublin city centre at 1pm today.

Macra President John Keane has said that:

Advertisement

“Over the past two years we have put forward continuous constructive proposals around forming the future that rural young people want in Ireland. Sadly the Government have failed to engage proactively on many of these proposals”.

The organisation has said that the main issues it seeks to highlight during its march are the difficulty its members face accessing affordable housing, “cumbersome” housing planning guidelines and a lack of public transport for rural Ireland.

Macra has also criticised what it calls “disjointed and sparse healthcare services for rural communities”, as well as a “lack of planning for the future of our rural communities informed by rural people”.

“On behalf of our members across the country, I am asking that rural people from all over the country support our action. We are the future of our rural communities, we want to remain in rural Ireland, what we want now is the Government to support youth in rural Ireland,” Keane concluded.

Additional marchers are expected to join the protest from the Irish Farm Centre in Drimnagh for the march’s final 7km stretch.