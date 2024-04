EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s news stories so far.

1. #KNIFE CRIME: Plans to amend legislation that will increase the maximum sentences for offences relating to knife crime.

Advertisement

2. #REFERENDUM ON HOLD: The Government has agreed to defer the date for the planned patent referendum.

3. #TRAGIC DEATH: AN Irish priest has died following a tragic accident in Mexico.

4. #RACHEL RILEY COMMENTS: Countdown co-host Rachel Riley has apologised for a post on social media in which she appeared to claim that the stabbing attack that took place in a Sydney shopping centre on Saturday was linked to Islamic extremism.

5. #VOTERS: Support for Sinn Féin is strongest among voters who live in local authority rented accommodation, private rented accommodation and those that live at home with their parents.