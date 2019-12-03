Dublin ranks worst in affordability of housing for expats worldwide

DUBLIN HAS RANKED worst out of 82 cities for affordability and ease of finding housing in a worldwide survey of expats.

Overall, Ireland’s capital ranked 72nd out of 82 cities worldwide in rankings based on the annual Expat Insider survey by Internations, an online network for expats around the world.

In the housing category, Dublin ranked dead last out of 82 cities for housing affordability and ease of finding housing in 2019.

The city ranked in 71st place overall for quality of urban living. In terms of getting settled, it ranked in 27th place for expats.

The city performed quite well in urban work life, in eighth place among 82 countries around the world. It came in third place for job and career, and fifth place for job security.

For cost of living, it ranked in 76th place overall.

Dublin's ranking in finance and housing. Source: Internations

The best destinations for people moving country around the world are:

Taiwan

Vietnam

Portugal

Mexico

Spain.

At the other end, the worst places to move are:

Kuwait

Italy

Nigeria

Brazil

Turkey

Nationwide

The report said that Ireland as a whole put in “its worst-ever performance” in 2019 for ease of settling in.

Overall, Ireland ranked 43rd out of 64 countries in the Expat Insider 2019 survey.

It dropped ten spots since last year, from 17th to 27th this year. The country also fell from 17th to 44th place for feeling at home in the local culture.

Fewer than two in five expats in Ireland feel their disposable income is more than enough to cover everything they need in their daily lives. Globally, almost half of people feel this way.

27% are satisfied with the general cost of living, compared with the global average of 47%.