Ireland side remains unchanged for this weekend's Six Nations decider against Scotland

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named an unchanged team for the Six Nations showdown with Scotland on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media] as his men aim to secure the title.

Right wing Calvin Nash will start again despite being forced off with a fourth-minute head injury against England last weekend. The Munster man has evidently come through his return-to-play protocols and is set for his fifth start of this Six Nations.

Farrell has kept faith in the same starting XV that lost 23-22 in Twickenham, although he has made changes to his bench in shifting from a 6/2 split of forwards and backs to a 5/3 split.

With Ciarán Frawley missing out having suffered a head injury after replacing Nash last weekend, Leinster out-half Harry Byrne comes onto the bench and there’s also a first involvement in this Six Nations for Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose was absent for the opening three games of this championship due to a knee injury and then missed out on selection in the matchday squad for last weekend’s defeat to the English as Farrell opted for a 6/2 bench.

The Ireland boss has now reverted to the more traditional 5/3 so lock Iain Henderson drops out of the matchday squad, with Ryan Baird set to cover the second row and blindside flanker off the bench.

Farrell has named the same starting XV for the fourth game of this Six Nations, having rotated for the win over Italy in round 2.

Peter O’Mahony will lead their bid to wrap up the title as he once again joins Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row. Joe McCarthy partners Tadhg Beirne in the second row, while Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong form the front row again.

Jamison Gibson-Park partners Jack Crowley in the halfbacks and will hope to have a longer stint at scrum-half after being forced onto the wing for the last 30 minutes last weekend.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield, while James Lowe, Nash, and Hugo Keenan make up the back three again.

A win of any kind would guarantee Ireland the title, as would a draw or two losing points. Farrell’s men could even win the Six Nations without registering a single match point against Scotland but would need the result of France v England to go their way for that to happen.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Harry Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].

