Tuesday 6 July 2021
Over 50% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ireland

It’s the latest milestone in the vaccine rollout.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 6:55 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5485925
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HALF OF IRISH adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed this morning that over 50% of the adult population are now fully vaccinated. 

As of 5 July, 1,786,900 second and final doses of a vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as well as a further 72,047 single dose vaccines, for a total of around 1,858,947 people fully vaccinated.  

Vaccination efforts have been ramped up following the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which now makes up over 70% of new Covid-19 cases. 

Despite this, Ireland is still slightly behind schedule in the rollout.

The Government had initially aimed to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by the end of June, but had repeatedly said that it would be dependent on supply.

Reid has said that all adults could potentially be vaccinated by August or September if the new vaccine strategy goes according to plan.

This is due to younger age groups now being able to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as an additional one million doses of mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna coming from Romania

“Ultimately if we can work through all of that it could bring us right back to the end of August, early September. That’s where it could bring us if everything comes forward,” he said. 

Yesterday, over 750 pharmacies began vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 34 with the Janssen vaccine.

120,000 J&J jabs are to be administered in the coming weeks – 50,000 are already in pharmacies while another 80,000 are due to be distributed.

People who don’t “opt in” for a J&J jab can choose to wait for an mRNA vaccine through the online registration portal, which will open for 30-34 year olds on Friday. 

Jane Moore
