#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 5 July 2021
Advertisement

Pharmacies 'playing a key role' as 18-34 age group vaccinations begin

The HSE confirmed that another 343,000 vaccine doses were administered last week.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Jul 2021, 10:04 AM
58 minutes ago 5,962 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5485873

OVER 750 pharmacies have begun vaccinating people between the ages of 18 and 34 who signed up to receive a Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) jab this morning. 

HSE chief Paul Reid said pharmacies were playing a key role in Ireland’s ramped-up vaccination programme in administering available Jansen vaccines to 18-34 year-olds who opted in and got an appointment.

Reid also confirmed on Twitter that another 343,000 vaccine doses were administered last week, with over 49% of the population now fully vaccinated. 

“Every day, more people are protected,” he tweeted. 

It was announced Friday that people aged 18 to 34 could receive the single-shot J&J vaccine through participating pharmacies. 

Some 120,000 J&J jabs are to be administered in the coming weeks – 50,000 are already in pharmacies while another 80,000 are due to be distributed. 

After Friday’s announcement, several pharmacies reported non-stop phone calls from people requesting an appointment. Boots Ireland temporarily closed down its bookings for Covid vaccines on Friday “as all available appointments have been booked”. 

Related Reads

05.07.21 Hospitality industry calls on NPHET to attend talks on reopening of indoor dining
04.07.21 One positive Covid-19 antigen test at pilot festival but attendee later returns negative PCR test

Some people who had made an online booking with Boots were later informed by text message that their appointment had been cancelled. 

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said Saturday that the jabs will be distributed based on the demand from individual pharmacies and geographical areas adding that there may not be enough supply to meet the demand but that other options are available. 

The 18-34 age group can also register to receive an AstraZeneca jab from a vaccination centre from 12 July.

Alternatively, the same age group can wait to receive an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna through the HSE’s online portal when their age cohort becomes eligible. 

The portal is to open to people aged 30-34 from next Friday 9 July and then younger age cohorts in August. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Efforts to ramp up the vaccination programme are ongoing, amid the threat posed by the Delta variant and a recommendation from public health experts that indoor hospitality will not return until a system can be set up allowing only vaccinated customers to enter.

As part of those efforts, Ireland on Friday agreed a deal in principle to purchase one million unwanted vaccines from Romania.

Yesterday, public health officials confirmed a further 562 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. On Saturday 488 new cases were confirmed with 512 on Friday.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie