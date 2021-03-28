Ireland administers record number of vaccines for second day in a row

File photo of AstraZeneca vaccines. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND ADMINISTERED A record number of Covid-19 vaccine doses for the second day in a row.

A total of 27,427 doses were administered on Thursday, 25 March, bringing the total number administered past 750,000.

This is an increase of more than 5,000 on Wednesday’s total of 21,971, which itself was a new record.

The day-on-day increases suggest there is currently enough capacity to keep pace with increased deliveries.

11.5% of Ireland’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 4.4% are fully vaccinated.

This is above the EU average of 10.6%, but behind countries with more advanced rollouts like the United States (27.4%) United Kingdom (43.8%), and Israel (60.3%).

Source: HSE

Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

There are 322 confirmed cases in hospital, with 18 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in ICUs with Covid-19 has remained static, at 66 people.

Two more deaths of people with the virus were confirmed last night, and 624 new cases notified to health authorities.

The HSE’s five walk-in testing centres for people with no symptoms continue to operate. A total of 3,912 people attended the facilities on Thursday and Friday, with a positivity rate as of Saturday morning of 2.2%.