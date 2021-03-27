Coronavirus: Two deaths and 624 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 624 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, two more people with Covid-19 have died.

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 233,937 and the number of people who have died to 4,653.

Of the cases notified today:

309 are men / 313 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 patients in hospital have Covid-19, of which 64 are in ICU.

There were 21 additional hospitalisations of people with the virus in the past 24 hours.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said this evening that the pandemic has taken a terrible toll on the Irish people.

The challenge and the cost of Covid-19 is truly unprecedented.



But in the midst of the darkness of the last 12 months, we have also seen what the Irish people are made of.



My address to the @OgraFiannaFail #NYC21 pic.twitter.com/CJyRLFaUaf — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 27, 2021

He said Irish people have show “what they are made off” and he has “absolute confidence” the country will recover.

“Get through this we will”, he added.

Martin said he understands how frustrating the restrictions are on peoples’ lives, particularly on young people. He said young people miss seeing their friends, playing sport and going to the theatre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“So do I,” said the Taoiseach in a video posted on Twitter this evening.

“You also love your parents, grandparents and your country,” said Martin, which is why young people have made such sacrifices, he added.

“We can see a way out,” said the Taoiseach.

The latest figures show that as of 24 March, 732,678 doses of the vaccine has been administered in Ireland: