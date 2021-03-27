#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Two deaths and 624 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 44,060 Views 94 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5393639
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 624 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, two more people with Covid-19 have died. 

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 233,937 and the number of people who have died to 4,653.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 309 are men / 313 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 patients in hospital have Covid-19, of which 64 are in ICU.

There were 21 additional hospitalisations of people with the virus in the past 24 hours.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said this evening that the pandemic has taken a terrible toll on the Irish people.

 

He said Irish people have show “what they are made off” and he has “absolute confidence” the country will recover.

“Get through this we will”, he added.

 

Martin said he understands how frustrating the restrictions are on peoples’ lives, particularly on young people. He said young people miss seeing their friends, playing sport and going to the theatre. 

“So do  I,” said the Taoiseach in a video posted on Twitter this evening. 

 

“You also love your parents, grandparents and your country,” said Martin, which is why young people have made such sacrifices, he added.

 

“We can see a way out,” said the Taoiseach.

The latest figures show that as of 24 March, 732,678 doses of the vaccine has been administered in Ireland:

  • 529,984 people have received their first dose
  • 202,694 people have received their second dose

