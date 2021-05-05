#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Over 400,000 vaccine doses delivered to Ireland last week with 200,000 jabs administered

The biggest previous week of deliveries was just under 250,000 doses.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 5 May 2021, 5:55 PM
2 NO FEE Covid Jab Aviva Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

OVER 400,000 DOSES of Covid-19 vaccines were delivered to Ireland last week, by the far the largest week of deliveries to date. 

Figures from the Department of Health released this afternoon up to Sunday 2 May show that a total of 401,480 doses were delivered last week. 

The biggest previous week of deliveries was a month previous when the total was just under 250,000 doses. 

The vast majority of the vaccine deliveries were from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which between them made up 91% of last week’s deliveries. 

The total number of doses due to arrive in Ireland in the second quarter of the year is some 4.5 million doses.

In total, 2,116,880 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland as part of the vaccination programme, with 1,621,870 administered as of Monday. 

The department says that Moderna requests that 50% of its vaccine is held back for second doses, with an additional buffer also held back to ensure second doses can take place. 

Speaking in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the most up to date figures are that about 1,650,000 total doses have been administered, representing close to 32% of the eligible population having received a first dose and 12% having received a second dose  

Last week, 200,401 vaccine doses were administered, according to figures from the HSE.  

Speaking earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that vaccination centres could operate on a 24-hour basis if that was required but that this was not currently the case.

He said that he expects pharmacists to play a “bigger and bigger role” in the vaccine roll-out as it continues. 

