Monday 28 December 2020
Thousands without power as Status Yellow wind warning remains in place

The warning is valid for seven counties until 2pm.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 28 Dec 2020, 7:16 AM
Image: Shutterstock/cemT
Image: Shutterstock/cemT

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE were without power last night after high winds and heavy rain swept across the country yesterday.

A Status Yellow wind warning for seven counties remains in place until 2pm as gusts associated with Storm Bella continue to pass over the country.

The warning, issued by Met Éireann yesterday, is valid for Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry and Cork.

A snow-ice warning issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland also remains in place until 10am. 

The ESB says around 4,000 homes are currently without power, mainly along western coasts, but that it is aiming to have customers reconnected later this morning or this afternoon.

Met Éireann says today will be blustery with widespread showers of rain or hail, some of which may turn wintry on higher ground.

The forecaster is also warning of a risk of spot flooding where showers develop, but says there will be intermittent brighter spells.

Highest temperatures today will be between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius, dropping to between 0 and 3 degrees tonight.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

