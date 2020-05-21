Status Yellow wind warning for three counties as rain to spread across the country later today

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning for two western counties will take effect tonight as the weather takes a turn heading into this weekend.

Met Éireann’s alert for Mayo and Galway will become effective at 9pm tonight and is valid until 6pm tomorrow.

Winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 45 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

A second yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal, which will come into effect at 6am tomorrow and last until 9pm.

There will be winds of between 45 and 65 km/hr with gusts of up to 110 km/hr, particularly in coastal areas.

Elsewhere, it will be another warm day today with dry and sunny conditions across most of the country and top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

However, cloud will thicken from the southwest this afternoon and heavy or thundery rain will extend northeastwards across the country.

It will be wet and windy tonight, before Friday brings windy and gusty conditions with a mix of sunshine and showers.

Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country, but the southeast and east will become largely dry later. Temperatures will a bit cooler than in recent days, with highs of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will see sunshine and showers with gusty winds. Showers will be most frequent in the north, merging into longer spells of rain later in the day, and the best of the sun will be in the south and east where temperatures will reach 13 to 16 degrees.

The good weather will return on Sunday, when it will be mostly dry with good spells of sunshine for most areas, and highs of 15 to 19 degrees.