Thursday 23 January, 2020
Drivers warned as nationwide fog warning remains in place

The Status Yellow warning remains in place until later this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 7:30 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MOTORISTS ACROSS THE country have been warned to drive with caution this morning as a nationwide Status Yellow fog remains in place.

The warning was issued by Met Éireann last night, when it came into effect at 10pm. It remains in place until 11am today.

AA Ireland has urged motorists to drive with extra care, using fog lights, but also reminded drivers to turn them off when they’re no longer necessary.

Met Éireann says it expects fog to clear slowly during the morning, and that it will be dry but cloudy in most areas today.

The forecaster also expects a little patchy light rain or drizzle in places, with maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it remains foggy across Ulster although the Met Office has not issued a warning for the North. Motorists travelling there are still urged to drive cautiously until fog clears later this morning.

Stephen McDermott
