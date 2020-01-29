This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Ireland's longest bridge to open on Wexford-Kilkenny border today

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge will cross the River Barrow between Wexford and Kilkenny.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:15 AM
7 minutes ago 1,332 Views 1 Comment
Image: Tramore/N25 New Ross Bypass Project
Image: Tramore/N25 New Ross Bypass Project

IRELAND’S LONGEST BRIDGE will officially open at a ceremony in Co Wexford today.

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge will cross the River Barrow between Wexford and Kilkenny and is part of a €230m upgrade to the N25 New Ross bypass.

At 887m, it overtakes the 230m River Suir Bridge in Co Waterford as the longest in the country.

The bridge is located near the townland of Dunganstown, the ancestral homestead of former US President John F Kennedy. It is named after Kennedy’s mother, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, whose ancestors came from the area.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the structure represents Ireland’s increasing connectivity and was an investment in the region’s future economic security.

It’s about strengthening connectivity between different parts of our country, and strengthening our communities,” he said.

“Thanks to the hard-work and sacrifices of the people in the south east, backed by investment and the right policies we are seeing a remarkable comeback story for this area.”

The bridge will be opened to traffic from midday, before being officially opened by Varadkar and John F Kennedy’s grand-daughter Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend at a ceremony this afternoon.

