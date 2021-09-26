Ireland's newest train station is set to open in Dublin today

THE NEWEST TRAIN station on Ireland’s rail network is set to open in north Dublin today.

Pelletstown Station is situated between Ashtown and Broombridge stations on the Dublin to Maynooth/M3 Parkway line, and will serve locals in Ashington and Royal Canal Park in Dublin 7.

The new station was described as “badly needed” when it was announced in 2018, with the number of homes being built in the nearby Ashtown area increasing.

The Pelletstown area was designated as a “key development area” in the 2016-2022 Dublin City Council Development Plan.

Trains will take as little as 12 minutes to get from the station to the city centre, and will be served by 94 trains a day on weekdays.

It is the first new station to open on the Irish Rail network since Oranmore in Co Galway opened in 2013, and will be the 145th station on the network in total.

New footbridges will also provide a new pedestrian and cycle access point to the Royal Canal Greenway to promote active travel and other forms of transport.

Bicycle parking will be provided at the station, as well as dedicated accessible car park spaces, adjacent to Ashington Park.

Irish Rail has advised rail passengers using the Dublin to Maynooth line that there will be minor alterations to some services from Sunday onwards because of the opening of the station.

Customers at all stations on the line are advised to check times before travel, as some departure times will be marginally earlier at some stations. Full details are available on Irish Rail’s website.