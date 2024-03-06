Irish citizen Yasser Eljuboori back in Ireland after being detained in Iraq for over a week

AN IRISH CITIZEN who was detained by Iraqi police following a trip to visit his sick mother is back in Ireland, according to Tánaiste Michaél Martin.

Yasser Eljuboori, an anti-corruption blogger and activist originally from Iraq, was accused of “publicly insulting” authorities and officials on his social media account.

Eljuboori’s legal team has previously described him as suffering an “unjust and arbitrary detention” since he was placed in custody on Monday, 26 February after an arrest at Baghdad Airport.

Martin told RTÉ he is “delighted” for the Eljuboori family because Yasser’s detention has “placed extraordinary stress” on them.

While there were some “hiccups”, Martin said Eljuboori secured his passport on Monday and is now back home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

