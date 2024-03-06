Advertisement
Yasser Eljuboori and his wife Laura Wickham Laura Wickham
Yasser Eljuboori

Irish citizen Yasser Eljuboori back in Ireland after being detained in Iraq for over a week

Yasser Eljuboori’s legal team described him as suffering an ‘unjust and arbitrary detention’.
0
3.1k
14 minutes ago

AN IRISH CITIZEN who was detained by Iraqi police following a trip to visit his sick mother is back in Ireland, according to Tánaiste Michaél Martin.

Yasser Eljuboori, an anti-corruption blogger and activist originally from Iraq, was accused of “publicly insulting” authorities and officials on his social media account.

Eljuboori’s legal team has previously described him as suffering an “unjust and arbitrary detention” since he was placed in custody on Monday, 26 February after an arrest at Baghdad Airport.

Martin told RTÉ he is “delighted” for the Eljuboori family because Yasser’s detention has “placed extraordinary stress” on them.

While there were some “hiccups”, Martin said Eljuboori secured his passport on Monday and is now back home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags