Quiz: How well do you know your Irish crisps?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TAYTO PARK THIS week confirmed that it would be rebranding as Emerald Park at the start of the coming year, marking the end of an era for the theme park which has been dominated for over a decade by the looming figure of Mr Tayto.
While outside observers might find it odd that Ireland’s one and only permanent theme park was built around a cult of personality dedicated to a half-man half-crisp potato hybrid, a less cynical commentator might simply appreciate Ireland’s close bond with its crisps.
While it is impossible to say who is right or who is wrong, Ireland’s intense crisp culture is undeniable. That is why we expect all of you to score very highly on this unique crisp quiz.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)