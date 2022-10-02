Quiz: How well do you know your Irish crisps?

TAYTO PARK THIS week confirmed that it would be rebranding as Emerald Park at the start of the coming year, marking the end of an era for the theme park which has been dominated for over a decade by the looming figure of Mr Tayto.

While outside observers might find it odd that Ireland’s one and only permanent theme park was built around a cult of personality dedicated to a half-man half-crisp potato hybrid, a less cynical commentator might simply appreciate Ireland’s close bond with its crisps.

While it is impossible to say who is right or who is wrong, Ireland’s intense crisp culture is undeniable. That is why we expect all of you to score very highly on this unique crisp quiz.

Which of these flavours do Tayto Crisps NOT make? Smoky Bacon Prawn Cocktail

Ready Salted Cheese & Onion What does the Northern Irish Mr Tayto have that the Republic of Ireland Mr Tayto doesn't? A tie A hat

A monocle Gloves In what year did Tayto Park first open? 2007 2008

2009 2010 Which of these objects is not for sale in the merchandise section of the Manhattan website? Wireless charging pads Tyre tread depth gauge keyring

Sunglasses Golf balls (dozen pack) Which well-known personality did Tayto infamously mourn on social media by using this picture? Gay Byrne David Bowie

Queen Elizabeth II Kirk Douglas What county do O'Donnell's Crisps come from? Limerick Offaly

Tipperary Clare In what decade did King Crisps begin production? 1900s 1920s

1940s 1960s Which of these brands is NOT owned by German company Intersnack? Quavers Hunky Dorys

Tayto Crisps Pom-Bears What was the nickname of Joe Murphy, founder of the original Tayto factory? Taters Spud

Salt and Vinegar Hungry Joe Which of these products is actually Irish? Clintons Crisps McCoy's Crisps

