Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know your Irish crisps?

Open up a nice bag of quizps.

By Carl Kinsella Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 10:00 PM
9 minutes ago 1,440 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5880615
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

TAYTO PARK THIS week confirmed that it would be rebranding as Emerald Park at the start of the coming year, marking the end of an era for the theme park which has been dominated for over a decade by the looming figure of Mr Tayto.

While outside observers might find it odd that Ireland’s one and only permanent theme park was built around a cult of personality dedicated to a half-man half-crisp potato hybrid, a less cynical commentator might simply appreciate Ireland’s close bond with its crisps.

While it is impossible to say who is right or who is wrong, Ireland’s intense crisp culture is undeniable. That is why we expect all of you to score very highly on this unique crisp quiz.

Which of these flavours do Tayto Crisps NOT make?
Smoky Bacon
Prawn Cocktail

Ready Salted
Cheese & Onion
What does the Northern Irish Mr Tayto have that the Republic of Ireland Mr Tayto doesn't?
A tie
A hat

A monocle
Gloves
In what year did Tayto Park first open?
2007
2008

2009
2010
Which of these objects is not for sale in the merchandise section of the Manhattan website?
Wireless charging pads
Tyre tread depth gauge keyring

Sunglasses
Golf balls (dozen pack)
Which well-known personality did Tayto infamously mourn on social media by using this picture?
Gay Byrne
David Bowie

Queen Elizabeth II
Kirk Douglas
What county do O'Donnell's Crisps come from?
Limerick
Offaly

Tipperary
Clare
In what decade did King Crisps begin production?
1900s
1920s

1940s
1960s
Which of these brands is NOT owned by German company Intersnack?
Quavers
Hunky Dorys

Tayto Crisps
Pom-Bears
What was the nickname of Joe Murphy, founder of the original Tayto factory?
Taters
Spud

Salt and Vinegar
Hungry Joe
Which of these products is actually Irish?
Clintons Crisps
McCoy's Crisps

KP Peanuts
Smith's Bacon Fries
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Chickatee
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Chipstick
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Meanie
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie