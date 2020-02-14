Irish winner of €17 million jackpot has contacted National Lottery

Staff at the Londis shop in Castlebar which sold the winning EuroMillions ticket.

THE IRISH WINNER of Tuesday night’s €17 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Castlebar has gotten in touch with the National Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo. This is the third winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket to be sold in the Mayo town.

The winner contacted the National Lottery this morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

“We are making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks,” the National Lottery spokesperson said.

Owner of the Londis shop Alan Mulroy said it was “quite a shock” to learn his store had sold the winning ticket.

“The majority of our customers are locals so l really do hope it is someone in the Castlebar community,” he said.

This is the 15th EuroMillions win in Ireland since the game began in 2004.

It emerged on Tuesday evening that the winning ticket had been sold in Ireland. The winning numbers were: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the lucky stars were 6 and 10.