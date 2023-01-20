Poll: Have you been to the cinema lately?

IRISH FILMS AND actors are taking the lead in this year’s awards season, with The Banshees of Inisherin at the forefront.

The film bagged three awards at the Golden Globes, including best performance by an actor which went to Colin Farrell, and it is now generating serious Oscars buzz.

The BAFTAS have also seen a host of Irish films nominated, including Banshees, An Cailín Ciúin and The Wonder, while Irish actors are also up for awards, including Daryl McCormack for his turn in Good Luck to You Leo Grande.

With that in mind, we want to know if you’ve been going to the cinema recently?

