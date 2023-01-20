Advertisement

# Banshees of Inisherin
Poll: Have you been to the cinema lately?
A host of Irish films and actors have been nominated this awards season.
3.6k
8
54 minutes ago

IRISH FILMS AND actors are taking the lead in this year’s awards season, with The Banshees of Inisherin at the forefront. 

The film bagged three awards at the Golden Globes, including best performance by an actor which went to Colin Farrell, and it is now generating serious Oscars buzz. 

The BAFTAS have also seen a host of Irish films nominated, including Banshees, An Cailín Ciúin and The Wonder, while Irish actors are also up for awards, including Daryl McCormack for his turn in Good Luck to You Leo Grande. 

With that in mind, we want to know if you’ve been going to the cinema recently?


Poll Results:

I haven't been in more than a year (288)
Yes, in the past month (274)
Yes, but more than a month ago (192)
I never go to the cinema (174)
I haven't been in more than six months (122)





Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
