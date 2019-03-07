This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish influencers 'must have evidence' to back up their Instagram claims about wellness products

One influencer claimed that a gut-health product stopped their irritable bowel syndrome.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,598 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4527213
Image: Shutterstock/Maridav
Image: Shutterstock/Maridav

IRISH INFLUENCERS HAVE begun promoting ‘wellness’ products on their Instagram pages – but the advertising watchdog says that any claims must be backed up by evidence.

Some of the most popular products seen on Irish influencers pages include vitamin and gut-health supplements. Some are brand ambassadors for the products.

One Irish influencer posted on Instagram that a gut health product – for which they are a brand ambassador – led to “non-existent” irritable bowel syndrome, stopping stomach ulcers, and greater tolerance to food, as well as improved skin and arthritis. The influencer has over 35k followers.

Claims like the ones made on their post are likely to come under scrutiny by the ASAI.

Health claims

Regarding wellness products, the CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI), Orla Twomey, told TheJournal.ie: “The type of products [promoted by influencers] would be essentially functional food supplements. There are rules which we have reflected in our code in making health and nutritional claims about food.”

She said that the influencer must ensure that the effect claimed about the product must be registered and must appear on the EU register of nutrition and health claims

“If you were to say calcium has an effect on bone health, you can say it supports bone health – you can’t say it’s going to transform [your bones] into the strongest ever,” she said.

The ASAI points out in its guidance that, for example, in the case of a product that calls itself a probiotic, there are no approved health claims. 

Any terms that imply probiotic activity (i.e. imply that the bacteria in the product may be beneficial for health) are health claims and are not permitted.
The European Commission has advised the FSAI that where terms like ‘live’ or ‘active’ are used to describe bacteria, these imply a probiotic function and therefore are considered to be health claims. No health claims have been approved for ‘probiotic’ and therefore terms that imply a probiotic function are not permitted.

There are also no approved health claims for prebiotics. 

To date, there has not been a huge amount of complaints about influencers and health supplements. “But they certainly do come before our remit if the material the blogger is doing is a marketing communication,” said Twomey.

When it is an ad then all the rules come into play. You musn’t mislead, you mustn’t promote unsafe practices. If you are making a health claim on a product there must be substantiation for that.

She said that it is the company engaging with the blogger or influencer which has the primary responsibility in making sure the influencer does not make unsubstantiated claims about a wellness product. 

Twomey encourages bloggers who engage with companies over wellness products to ask where is the evidence for any claims.

“If the marketing communications make general claims, there needs to be evidence that the product has that effect,” she said. “We wouldn’t be asking the blogger to go and do robust scientific tests on themselves.”

She said that if the influencer makes specific claims about what the product does or has done for them, “there must be evidence that the product generally does have that effect”.

Testimonials, which tend to be used in traditional media, are not evidence of a claim, said Twomey. “If product claims are made in testimonials we would require [evidence] to back it up,” she said. 

Twomey said that it is not surprising that influencer marketing is moving into different areas. But she said that influencers “have to be careful about what they say”.

“They can’t extrapolate [an] unsubstantiated claim that a company wouldn’t,” she said.

The ASAI has recently dealt with influencers and asked them to change or remove posts following complaints about the content in them.

Medical devices

Twomey said the wellness trend is one “that is going to continue because we do see that trends that start in the States [spread here], apart from medicines, which won’t happen”.

Indeed, Ireland has yet to follow the US, where some influencers have begun advertising medical devices

Twomey explained that it is unlikely that Irish influencers will begin working with medical brands chiefly because of advertising standards in this country.

“In Europe you cannot advertise prescription medications to people,” she said. “You can in the US, and there’s lots of warnings that have to go on the ads. But here you can’t advertise prescription medications to the public, [and] I couldn’t see that as something that would be a trend that would take off here.”

She said that the Health Products Regulatory Authority would have a “strong role” in this area. 

Complaints

The ASAI received 107 complaints in 2018 about influencer marketing. “Not every complaint we get turns out to be about a marketing communication,” said Twomey. “We are very careful that we don’t assume unless the context is very clear that it is a marketing communication.”

Consumers are engaging with the area of influencer marketing “quite extensively”, said Twomey. “We are very happy the awareness of what is required has increased substantially over the last few years.”  She said that it is an issue the ASAI will continue to focus on.

When content is an advertisement, it must comply with all relevant rules, including those around truthfulness and honesty. In addition, the rules for health and beauty products include rules relates to medical claims, in section 11 of the ASAI Code.

There are also rules in the food and non-alcoholic beverages section of the ASAI Code relating to health and nutritional claims for food products, which includes supplements.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    64,195  58
    2
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    53,878  150
    3
    		Limerick man drowned after getting 'snagged' on car while swimming
    39,858  2
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    724  0
    2
    		'If you're negotiating a deal, never show weakness - be strong and carry it through'
    293  0
    3
    		More money was invested in female-led startups in 2018 but there are still hurdles to cross
    26  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    96,447  79
    2
    		'Hunted' Ireland struggling with expectation of being top dogs - Hansen
    28,569  35
    3
    		Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    26,245  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    10,910  2
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    7,874  1
    3
    		All of the highlights from the return of Derry Girls and how the show was received by both fans and critics
    7,121  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    Dr Harty Cup champions fall behind in injury-time, then hit winning goal and reach All-Ireland semi-final
    HOUSING
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie