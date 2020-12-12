Quiz: Did an Irish person invent this?

ALL GOING TO plan, there’ll be a welcome moment in the future when you get a Covid vaccine jabbed into your arm.

And you’ll have an Irishman to thank: Francis Rynd, inventor of the hypodermic needle.

He performed the first procedure using one in 1844 at The Meath hospital in Dublin.

He was not the first to use a syringe, and others went on to refine the technology, but Rynd’s invention is credited with laying the groundwork for this.

But it’s not just the syringe. Ireland – with its diaspora doing some heavy lifting here – can lay claim to a number of other inventions.

Test your knowledge on them below.

