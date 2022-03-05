#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 March 2022
Quiz: Can you name these Irish islands?

Can you tell your Inishgloras from your Inishkerraghs?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 5 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
HOW MANY ISLANDS are there off the coast of Ireland?

Do you know? You can go and count them, if you want. But make it quick.

Actually, look, leave it. It has been a tough week. We won’t ask you to do that, it would be an absolute headwreck. Instead, just take a look at these aerial shots and tell us if you can name the island.

Google Earth
The Aran Islands
The British Isles

Ireland
Cork
Google Earth
Dalkey Island
Lambay Island

Great Island
Bad Island
Google Earth
Haulbowline
Fortress Place

Spike Island
Corkbeg Island
Google Earth
River Island
Tara Island

Little Island
Big Island
Google Earth
Whig Island
Labour Island

Liberal Democrat Island
Tory Island
Google Earth
Achill Island
Valentia Island

Wicklow Island
Inishmore
Google Earth
Cape Clear Island
Dursey Island

Scariff
Deenish Island
Google Earth
Ireland's Eye
Skellig Michael

Sceilig Bheag
Inishtooskert
Google Earth
The Blaskets
Skerries Islands

Sovereign Islands
Saltee Islands
Google Earth
Inishduff
Inishmurray

Ballycotton Island
Roaninish
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a monk who lived on Sceilg Mhichíl
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are one of Lambay Island's wallabies
Google Earth
You scored out of !
You are that small island in Dublin's St Stephen's Green
Google Earth
You scored out of !
You are just very inland altogether
About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

