Quiz: Can you name these Irish islands?

HOW MANY ISLANDS are there off the coast of Ireland?

Do you know? You can go and count them, if you want. But make it quick.

Actually, look, leave it. It has been a tough week. We won’t ask you to do that, it would be an absolute headwreck. Instead, just take a look at these aerial shots and tell us if you can name the island.

Google Earth The Aran Islands The British Isles

Ireland Cork Google Earth Dalkey Island Lambay Island

Great Island Bad Island Google Earth Haulbowline Fortress Place

Spike Island Corkbeg Island Google Earth River Island Tara Island

Little Island Big Island Google Earth Whig Island Labour Island

Liberal Democrat Island Tory Island Google Earth Achill Island Valentia Island

Wicklow Island Inishmore Google Earth Cape Clear Island Dursey Island

Scariff Deenish Island Google Earth Ireland's Eye Skellig Michael

Sceilig Bheag Inishtooskert Google Earth The Blaskets Skerries Islands

Sovereign Islands Saltee Islands Google Earth Inishduff Inishmurray

Ballycotton Island Roaninish Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a monk who lived on Sceilg Mhichíl Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are one of Lambay Island's wallabies Share your result: Share Google Earth You scored out of ! You are that small island in Dublin's St Stephen's Green Share your result: Share Google Earth You scored out of ! You are just very inland altogether Share your result: Share