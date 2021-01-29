#Open journalism No news is bad news

Irish man (40) dies while climbing in Kenya

The incident happened at around 6am local time yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Jan 2021, 6:23 PM
59 minutes ago 9,561 Views 1 Comment
Mount Kenya
Image: Shutterstock/Joseph Sohm
Mount Kenya
Mount Kenya
Image: Shutterstock/Joseph Sohm

AN IRISH MAN has died after he become ill while climbing in Kenya.

The incident happened at around 6am local time yesterday, when the 40-year-old died after developing “breathing problems” during a stopover while climbing Mount Kenya.

The Kenyan Wildlife Service said that a rescue team responded by evacuating the man to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, where he arrived in a critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The service also said the man entered Mount Kenya National Park on 25 January, and offered its condolences to the man’s family.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs was contacted for comment.

