Irish man (40) dies while climbing in Kenya

AN IRISH MAN has died after he become ill while climbing in Kenya.
The incident happened at around 6am local time yesterday, when the 40-year-old died after developing “breathing problems” during a stopover while climbing Mount Kenya.
The Kenyan Wildlife Service said that a rescue team responded by evacuating the man to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, where he arrived in a critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The service also said the man entered Mount Kenya National Park on 25 January, and offered its condolences to the man’s family.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs was contacted for comment.
