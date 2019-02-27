Two Irish men arrested in Australia in connection with shooting of 53-year-old man

TWO IRISH MEN have been arrested in Australia in connection with a shooting last week that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Mark Dixon (30) and Jack Harvey (26) were arrested today in Broken Head in New South Wales in south-eastern Australia.

Police said the pair were currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of the men after the shooting of a 53-year-old man at a home about 11pm on 21 February.

The man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday police released photos of the two men who they said they would like to speak to in relation to the shooting.

Two men (aged 29 and 30) had previously been arrested but were released without charge.

Both men were said by police to speak with Irish accents.

People who encountered the men were urged not to approach them and to call police or to contact Crime Stoppers in Australia.