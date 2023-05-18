Tánaiste to call for greater links to NATO and a full discussion on Ireland's neutrality

THE TÁNAISTE IS expected to confirm that Ireland is seeking greater co-operation with NATO later today, while also questioning whether the country’s current security and neutrality arrangements are fit for purpose in 2023.

It is understood that Micheál Martin, the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, will make the comments in a Dáil speech to launch the consultative forum on international security.

Sources have said he will focus on a number of key talking points about the the future of Irish military non-alignment and liaisons with other like-minded States and organisations such as NATO.

He will also point out that Ireland’s position as an island nation on the periphery of Europe now brings its own specific threats and risks, rather than a sense of security which it may have done in the past.

It is believed that Martin will state that Ireland’s long-held neutral stance does not protect it from malign States seeking to do harm to the nation’s interests.

It is understood that the Tánaiste will speak strongly against the potential for a European Army but will call for greater involvement with neighbouring countries. He will stress that there is no international appetite for such a militarisation of the EU.

It is understood that he will, however, state that Ireland’s participation in the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy has reaped significant benefits for the State.

Critically, his speech will say that Ireland is negotiating an updated partnership framework with NATO.

Sources have said that he will state that it is an opportunity to explore areas of “mutual interest” which will include maritime security, cyber and hybrid, climate and security as well as resilience for critical infrastructure.

It is understood that the Tánaiste will also stress the need for an “honest discussion” on Irish security policy into the future.

Fora

Under the consultative forum programme, four fora will take place in Cork, Galway and Dublin Castle on dates at the end of June with an anticipated 1,000 people attending – and the discussions will involve international experts and cover topics around foreign policy and military neutrality.

The fora will look at what the changing geopolitical environment will mean for Ireland’s version of military neutrality.

A source said that Government is anxious to redraw the neutrality debate and base it on “fact not fiction” but also to stress that there will be no “hidden agendas” and that the discussions at the fora will be open and transparent.

During the fora, the Government strategy will be keen to stress that there needs to be a new understanding of what the emerging threats mean for Ireland.

The first forum session will be in University College Cork on 22 June followed by University of Galway on 23 June.

It will then move to Dublin Castle for two further days on 26 and 27 June.

Advertisement

Each session will have a broad range of people from all sides of the debate and draw from civilian and military experts and practitioners.

The sessions will be live streamed and later this month there will be a consultation exercise launched on the Government website.

Scrambled

Since the conflict began in Ukraine, western governments have scrambled to form and maintain a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

This has been achieved by imposing heavy sanctions and through pledges of military and humanitarian aid in support of Ukraine.

As Ireland is a neutral country, the Government has had to navigate new geopolitical realities under that umbrella, with Martin’s line that Ireland is “militarily neutral, we’re not politically neutral” repeated by senior ministers since the conflict began.

The Journal reported earlier this year that the Government is considering new legislation that could allow Irish special forces to be dispatched on foreign missions.

It has emerged that reviews of the so-called ‘Triple Lock’ system is on the table this year.

The Triple Lock system is a policy measure whereby there needs to be separate approval by the Government, the Dáil and a UN Resolution to mandate a mission in order to send more than 12 Irish troops abroad.

It’s understood that discussions surrounding the Triple Lock will be held at the upcoming forum. Micheál Martin will ask today if the Triple Lock remains fit for purpose.

A change to the Triple Lock system was mooted by then Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in November, after Fine Gael members voted in favour of such a move at its annual conference.

It has now been included in a Government policy document. Such a departure from that mechanism would be a major change in Ireland’s foreign policy.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently said he does not believe Ireland is becoming isolated in EU circles due to its lack of participation in Nato.

Controversial

It is likely even discussing neutrality or a new framework with NATO will be met with opposition.

Yesterday People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy, TD, engaged in tetchy exchanges with Micheál Martin during which he called for a referendum on neutrality.

“We would welcome a debate now in a citizens’ assembly. Ultimately, we think there should be a referendum.

“This should be put to the people to decide as opposed to the Minister and his Government leading us step by step towards the erosion of everything that is left of neutrality.

“That is both in actions, with the latest thing the Government is signing up to being the NATO project for the so-called protection of underseas cables, and then this process,” he said.