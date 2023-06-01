Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about Irish neutrality?

IRELAND’S LONG-STANDING POSITION of remaining militarily non-aligned has been a defining characteristic of the State’s foreign policy since the foundation of the Republic.

Recent developments, such as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have prompted fresh discussions about neutrality, with three public forums on the matter to take place this summer.

The key consideration here is whether to abandon Ireland’s triple lock policy, which necessitates separate approval by the Government, the Dáil and a UN Resolution to mandate a mission in order to send more than 12 Irish troops abroad.

Ireland’s involvement in EU and Nato military programmes will also be examined.

Advertisement

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that Irish neutrality is not a “lucky charm” to protect Ireland, while others such as Sinn Féin defence spokesperson Matt Carthy argue that the policy should be retained, with a Citizens’ Assembly convened to debate the merits of changing the policy.

The Journal has previously explored the topic in an episode of The Explainer podcast, and now we want your questions on Irish neutrality, whether about its history, its benefits, its limitations, and prevailing schools of thought on a matter of utmost national importance.

We want to hear your questions about Ireland’s policy of neutrality. What is its history? What are its benefits and limitations? What is Ireland’s current relationship with Nato? Are we alone as a neutral country in Europe? Were we really neutral to begin with?

Send your questions on Irish neutrality to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll get answers for as many of them as possible. You can also tap the button below to open your email app.

Our reporters will put your questions to experts in the field, for a comprehensive and thorough look at what neutrality means for Ireland, and how we would be affected by any possible change to the policy.