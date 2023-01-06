EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS figures have hit a record high for the fifth consecutive month in a row as the latest government figures have revealed that 11,542 people were living in emergency accommodation in November.

Advertisement

2. #DUBLIN MURDER: Two men have been remanded in custody after Gardaí charged them with murdering a 22-year-old man in Dublin a day before his body was found dumped in Co Meath last month.

3. #DRINK DRIVING: Gardaí have arrested 745 people for driving under the influence over the last month.

4. #STARGAZING: Stargazers are being encouraged to look upwards tonight to get a view of the ‘Wolf Moon’. Astronomy Ireland explains that the full moon in January is called the ‘Wolf Moon’ after “howling, hungry wolves that make themselves known near human settlements, usually around the month of January”.