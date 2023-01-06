Stargazers encouraged to look upwards for a view of the ‘Wolf Moon’

STARGAZERS ARE BEING encouraged to look upwards tonight to get a view of the ‘Wolf Moon’.

Astronomy Ireland explains that the full moon in January is called the ‘Wolf Moon’ after “howling, hungry wolves that make themselves known near human settlements, usually around the month of January”.

While David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, notes that medieval Europeans and a number of native American tribes have all settled on the name Wolf Moon, he adds that “it’s unclear where the name first originated”.

“It will be visible all night long because all full moons are directly opposite the Sun in the sky,” said Moore.

“So, the Wolf Moon rises at sunset, is highest – and almost overhead! – at midnight, and sets at sunrise.”

Darko Bandic Another view of the full moon rising above Slovenian Alps, seen from near Bled, Slovenia, today. Darko Bandic

Moore describes the full moon as “the brightest thing in the night sky” and noted that the Wolf Moon “in particular gets very high up at this time of year, making it even more spectacular”.

The Astronomy Ireland Magazine editor also explained that while the moon is technically full this evening, to the naked eye it will have looked ‘full’ last night and will look full tomorrow night as well.