LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.
1. A teenager has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Ongar, Dublin.
The deceased man, who was in his 40s, has been named as Aaron Keating.
Updates to follow.
2. Concerns are mounting among staff at retailer Iceland over their employment in Ireland as problems with deliveries and payroll have dogged the firm for weeks.
Their worries will be compounded by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issuing a massive recall of all frozen food products of animal origin which have been imported into Iceland stores since 3 March.
3. A bus carrying mostly elderly people has collided with a truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the province of Manitoba, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, Canadian police have said.
4. The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, leaving Irish mortgage holders facing higher bills yet again.
“My mortgage has gone up by €330 a month this year alone. Where will it end?”one householder told The Journal.
5. Conor McGregor has denied that he sexually assaulted a woman in the bathrooms of a basketball arena in Florida following an NBA Finals game last week.
6. There has been a rise in sex trafficking victims presenting to the charity Ruhama.
The charity engaged with 147 victims in 2022, 45 of whom were new referrals – which represents a 60% increase on new referrals.
7. Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify has ended after the podcast she hosted was not renewed for a second season.
8. Police have arrested nine suspected people smugglers as Greek rescuers scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people.
9. Emma DeSouza: “Since the start of the year, Ireland has been celebrating 50 years in the EU. The overarching theme has been one of success, but with predictions looming that Ireland will fall well below the EU climate targets for 2030, what began as a success story may not end as triumphantly.”
