EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #PAUL HYDE: The Former Deputy Chair of An Bord Pleanála has been sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to breaches of planning laws.

2. #RTÉ: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he cannot rule out the possibility that some of the payments made through the RTÉ barter account may have been “on the wrong side of the law”. 

3. IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE: This month will be the hottest June on record, forecaster Met Éireann has said, surpassing the previous record that was held for 83 years.

4. FRANCE RIOTS: France’s interior ministry has said that bus and tram services will be halted nationwide at 9pm tonight in order to quash violent protests sparked by the killing of a teenager by police.

5. SUGAR TAX: Stephen Donnelly has said he is not seeking to reverse a tax on sugar after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced it was to declare Aspartame – a commonly used artificial sweetener – a possible carcinogen.

Eimer McAuley
