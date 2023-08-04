Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Ryanair says there could be “mass cancellations” if Fingal County Council succeeds in restricting nighttime flights.
2. #CONOR PASS: Leo Varadkar said the Government would be interested in buying the significant land holding – but not the €10 million asking price.
3. #UKRAINE’S officials have said that they have attacked a major Russian port in the Black sea damaging a naval shop.
4. #NORA SHEEHAN: A jury has found a 74-year-old sex offender guilty of the murder of the Cork woman 42 years ago, in the oldest murder prosecution to be pursued in Irish history.
5. #DOGS TRUST: The charity says that the number of dogs being put down has doubled in a year.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site