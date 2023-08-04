Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 4 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
391
0
22 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Ryanair says there could be “mass cancellations” if Fingal County Council succeeds in restricting nighttime flights.

2. #CONOR PASS: Leo Varadkar said the Government would be interested in buying the significant land holding – but not the €10 million asking price.

3. #UKRAINE’S officials have said that they have attacked a major Russian port in the Black sea damaging a naval shop.

4. #NORA SHEEHAN: A jury has found a 74-year-old sex offender guilty of the murder of the Cork woman 42 years ago, in the oldest murder prosecution to be pursued in Irish history. 

5. #DOGS TRUST: The charity says that the number of dogs being put down has doubled in a year. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     