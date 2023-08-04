EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Ryanair says there could be “mass cancellations” if Fingal County Council succeeds in restricting nighttime flights.

2. #CONOR PASS: Leo Varadkar said the Government would be interested in buying the significant land holding – but not the €10 million asking price.

3. #UKRAINE’S officials have said that they have attacked a major Russian port in the Black sea damaging a naval shop.

4. #NORA SHEEHAN: A jury has found a 74-year-old sex offender guilty of the murder of the Cork woman 42 years ago, in the oldest murder prosecution to be pursued in Irish history.

5. #DOGS TRUST: The charity says that the number of dogs being put down has doubled in a year.