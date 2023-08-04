Number of dogs being put down in pounds doubled in a year

THE NUMBER OF dogs being euthanised in pounds has doubled in a year, according to Dogs Trust.

The charity has said that it is concerned about the number of abandoned dogs across the country.

According to figures from the Department of Rural and Community Development, 340 dogs were put down in 2022, more than twice as many as were put down in 2021.

Dogs who have completed their mandatory five-day stay in a pound can be euthanised to create space if a home cannot be found for them, under the Control of Dogs Act.

Dogs Trust said the number of dogs entering pounds is also on the rise, from 4,165 in 2021 to 7,352 in 2022.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Corina Fitzsimons, PR & Communications Manager at Dogs Trust, said that this rise could be attributed to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

“So many dogs were gotten during the various lockdowns and people may have taken on dogs not realising that they would have to return to work or the office. There’s also the cost of living crisis is affecting people being able,” Fitzsimons said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is affecting people being able to care for their dogs, and also people are are having a lot of difficulty trying to find rental accommodation that will accept pets.

Advertisement

“So people are sometimes put in the position where they could actually be homeless if they have to bring their dog with them.”

“So when people are surrendering their dogs, there are often extenuating circumstances, but we would urge people to please contact rescue organisations.”

Another major concern Dogs Trust has, is the 95% increase of stray dogs entering pounds, from 4,165 the previous year to 7,352 in 2022.

As part of the information released, the department also published the number of official complaints from members of public who reported dog aggressive behaviours. Some 791 incidences of aggressive behaviour were recorded while the number of people physically injured by dogs, which includes damage to clothing, was 308.

Suzie Carley, Executive Director at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “As these figures are from 2022, they do not fully reflect the unwanted dog crisis animal welfare charities are currently facing.

“From January until the end of July 2023, we have dealt with 2,379 cases of people seeking to relinquish their dogs into our care. This is an average of more than 11 requests per day, and a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

“The upsetting reality is that due to the sheer volume of unwanted dogs, there simply isn’t enough space to house the dogs that are being surrendered, and our own services cannot keep up with the demand.

“We, like many other organisations are completely overwhelmed and sadly fear that this is only going to get worse.”

Dogs Trust has renewed its appeal for foster families to rehome unwanted dogs. The charity said fostering not only gives a dog a chance to experience home life, but it also allows a kennel space to be freed up.