Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Andres Poveda This year’s Irish and International Roses to launched the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival. Andres Poveda

WORLD

#DONALD TRUMP has been indicted on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a two year probes into his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

#TWO YEARS OF THE TALIBAN: For Afghan opposition figures and those in exile to stand a chance against the Taliban, more international support is needed, writes David Loyn of King’s College in London.

#RUSSIAN MISSILES have killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, in the latest deadly strike on the west of the country.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: 2023 is highly likely to be the warmest year of modern records, according to analysis by a climate data organisation.

PARTING SHOT

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he and his partner have pulled back from being as public about their relationship out of a desire for privacy.

Varadkar opened up about his upbringing, his sexuality and personal moments in his life on the Ciara Phelan Podcast from the Irish Examiner.

Speaking to Phelan, said he believes his relationship with fellow doctor Matt Barrett is treated differently than that of other political leaders because he is gay and not married.