Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.

at a hotel in Limerick City. Barristers have taken to the court steps across the country today in protest against pay for some of their members.

have taken to the court steps across the country today in protest against pay for some of their members. The decision to move some 80 Ukrainians from a hotel in Co Kerry has been put on hold so further consultation can take place.

has been put on hold so further consultation can take place. Solicitors, complainants and former GSOC staff voice frustration at s low garda watchdog investigations with few resulting sanctions.

with few resulting sanctions. The Patient Safety Bill has been signed into law.

has been signed into law. The completion of modular housing for Ukrainians has been held up by issues with sites, Ireland’s state architect has said.

WORLD

#SUDAN: 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan.

#DONALD TRUMP has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who testified in a rape and defamation lawsuit trial today, which he has firmly denied.

Advertisement

#ISRAEL AND GAZA have traded attacks after a Palestinian prisoner died following a hunger strike.

PARTING SHOT

A stardust survivor has given an emotional account of the trauma those present endured on the night, describing how “we saw terrible, terrible things that nobody should ever see” with young people dying “right in front of us”.

In a moving pen portrait of her friend Susan Morgan (19), who died in the fire, Yvonne Graham told the Stardust inquest how she and Susie were part of a group of girls who moved from Derry to Dublin to work in the Nazareth House care home on the Malahide Road.

She said their lives in the capital were a “massive contrast” to Derry as they left a place in conflict and arrived in a city “buzzing with life and freedom”.