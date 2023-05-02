Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Sasko Lazarov Barristers protesting outside the CCJ this morning, over the Government's failure to reverse cuts to criminal legal aid fees imposed during the financial crisis.
# the evening fix
Here's what happened today: Tuesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
2.1k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.
  • Barristers have taken to the court steps across the country today in protest against pay for some of their members.
  • The decision to move some 80 Ukrainians from a hotel in Co Kerry has been put on hold so further consultation can take place.
  • Solicitors, complainants and former GSOC staff voice frustration at slow garda watchdog investigations with few resulting sanctions.
  • The Patient Safety Bill has been signed into law.
  • The completion of modular housing for Ukrainians has been held up by issues with sites, Ireland’s state architect has said.

WORLD

#SUDAN: 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan.

#DONALD TRUMP has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who testified in a rape and defamation lawsuit trial today, which he has firmly denied. 

#ISRAEL AND GAZA have traded attacks after a Palestinian prisoner died following a hunger strike. 

PARTING SHOT

river

A stardust survivor has given an emotional account of the trauma those present endured on the night, describing how “we saw terrible, terrible things that nobody should ever see” with young people dying “right in front of us”.

In a moving pen portrait of her friend Susan Morgan (19), who died in the fire, Yvonne Graham told the Stardust inquest how she and Susie were part of a group of girls who moved from Derry to Dublin to work in the Nazareth House care home on the Malahide Road.

She said their lives in the capital were a “massive contrast” to Derry as they left a place in conflict and arrived in a city “buzzing with life and freedom”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     