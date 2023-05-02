Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SUDAN: 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan.
#DONALD TRUMP has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who testified in a rape and defamation lawsuit trial today, which he has firmly denied.
#ISRAEL AND GAZA have traded attacks after a Palestinian prisoner died following a hunger strike.
A stardust survivor has given an emotional account of the trauma those present endured on the night, describing how “we saw terrible, terrible things that nobody should ever see” with young people dying “right in front of us”.
In a moving pen portrait of her friend Susan Morgan (19), who died in the fire, Yvonne Graham told the Stardust inquest how she and Susie were part of a group of girls who moved from Derry to Dublin to work in the Nazareth House care home on the Malahide Road.
She said their lives in the capital were a “massive contrast” to Derry as they left a place in conflict and arrived in a city “buzzing with life and freedom”.
