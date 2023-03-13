Oscars monologue: 'We have nominees from every corner of Dublin here tonight'

Jimmy Kimmel: 'Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/f8rC1qPljw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

IN HIS OPENING monologue at the 95th Academy Awards this morning, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at the Irish – not once, but twice.

“It was some year for inclusion at the Oscars, we have nominees from every corner of Dublin here tonight,” he said, before adding:

“Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of a fight onstage just went way up.”

The cameras cut to the stars of the Banshees of Inisherin, all of whom seemed to take the jokes well – with Brendan Gleeson making a fist to the camera and Colin Farrell mock fighting with his son.

Unfortunately, the Irish nominees had no luck in the two supporting actor categories that have been given out this evening. Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson lost out to Ke Huy Quan, while Kerry Condon seemed delighted to hear Jamie Lee Curtis’s name announced as the winner of the best supporting actress Oscar.

Earlier today, Saturday Night Live came under fire from Irish viewers for using stereotypes in an Oscars skit.

