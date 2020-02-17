Irish passengers on board cruise ship where 450 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed

A NUMBER OF Irish passengers are confirmed to be on a cruise ship in Japan which has over 450 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising closely with other countries regarding the consular needs of its citizens who are currently on board the Diamond Princess.

99 people have recently tested positive for the virus on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan, bringing the total number of positive cases on board to 454.

The Japanese health ministry declined the confirm the reports immediately.

It is not clear whether these figures include 14 US citizens who tested positive for the virus but were allowed to board evacuation flights home.

The ship is currently moored near Tokyo. Passengers on board have been largely confined to quarters since 5 February with only short and occasional breaks to take air on deck while wearing face masks.

The two-week quarantine period for the passengers on board will be over on Wednesday. Many countries decided to repatriate their citizens after the huge number of cases on board.

The US was the first to evacuate its citizens, but Australia, Canada, Italy and Hong Kong have all indicated they will follow suit.

1,775 people have died so far from Covid-19, with 71,333 reported cases in total. 47 cases have been confirmed in Europe.

With reporting by AFP and Stephen McDermott.