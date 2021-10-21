#Open journalism No news is bad news

Major rail works over bank holiday will affect Cork, Limerick, Clare, Dublin and Louth

By Tom Douglas Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 1:13 PM
37 minutes ago 2,748 Views 5 Comments
Workers are upgrading tracks in Cork until Tuesday October 26th.
Image: Irish Rail/Twitter
Image: Irish Rail/Twitter

PASSENGERS FACE DISRUPTIONS to train services in Dublin, Drogheda, Limerick and Ennis this bank holiday weekend, Irish Rail has said, with major works happening in all four locations as well as re-signalling and track replacement continuing in County Cork.

The rail provider has put a revised timetable in place that will close some lines which will be served with bus transfers instead.

Cork 

Services will remain suspended between Cork and Mallow as part of the €12 million upgrade project in Cork. 

Irish Rail says the works will continue until Tuesday 26 October. 

The project has been ongoing since last Saturday, and has been described by the Cork Commuter Coalition as “the worst possible timing,” with the Cork Jazz Festival taking place this weekend. 

It also comes as Cork Airport is also closed for another month for a runway upgrade.

Bus transfers are in place to Mallow, and that includes all trips from Cork to Dublin and Cork to Tralee as well.

The daily 6.15am train from Cork to Dublin Heuson is cancelled this weekend.

Also, from Saturday until Tuesday the Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton services are suspended too, with bus transfers in place instead.

Dublin

In Dublin, the Dart line from Connolly to Howth and Malahide is suspended from Saturday to Monday, with both Dublin Bus and Go Ahead accepting rail tickets on bus services during that time.

That means Darts will not be running to Malahide, Portmarnock, Clongriffin, Howth, Sutton, Bayside, Howth Junction & Donaghmede, Kilbarrack, Raheny, Harmonstown, Killester and Clontarf stations this weekend. 

However the DART will run as normal from Connolly to Bray and Greystones all weekend.

Louth

Northern Commuter services from Connolly to Drogheda are suspended for the weekend. Once again Dublin Bus will accept tickets.

The trains will not be running to Laytown, Gormonstown, Skerries, Rush & Lusk stations. 

A “limited” bus service will run from Drogheda to Connolly, stopping at Balbriggan and Donabate in between.

The first bus leaves Drogheda at 06.28am on Saturday, it departs at 07.55am on Sunday and Monday.

The Belfast Enterprise terminates at Drogheda station, and a bus will take passengers to Connolly.

Teams in North Dublin are replacing the overhead lines and working on a bridge.

Limerick 

All rail services on the Limerick to Ennis line will be replaced by a bus, because of works near Ennis.

It will stop at both stations, and Sixmilebridge in between.

Irish Rail’s advised anyone with reduced mobility to contact them ahead of setting off.

The operator has urged commuters to check irishrail.ie before setting off on a journey.

