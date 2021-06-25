#Open journalism No news is bad news

Customers asked to pre-book Irish Rail tickets this weekend as demand 'extremely high'

Many services this weekend have already sold out, with more expected to in advance of departure.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 25 Jun 2021, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 4,992 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5477221
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL IS asking customers to pre-book their tickets for Intercity and Enterprise services this weekend, with many routes already booked out. 

The transport service has said the demand for Intercity and Enterprise services is “extremely high” this weekend. 

Almost every train is booked out today for the Heuston to Galway, Heuston to Tralee, Connolly to Belfast and Connolly to Sligo routes. 

Irish Rail is reminding customers intending to travel on Intercity and Enterprise services that advance booking is essential for travel at present in order to manage the 50% on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures. 

Customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity and Enterprise services.

This includes holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.

“With more sectors of the economy open, and particularly with domestic tourism resumed, we expect many Intercity and Enterprise services to sell out in advance over the coming weeks, and particularly at weekends, with 50% of on-board capacity available for use,” an Irish Rail spokesperson said. 

“That is why we are stressing to those who wish to travel that it is essential to book in advance, as otherwise you will not be able to travel,” they said. 

“Customers have been hugely cooperative and supportive throughout the past 16 months with all of the public health measures, and we are grateful for their further assistance with mandatory pre-booking.” 

Customers are also reminded that from 5pm tomorrow to 9am on Sunday line works between Hazelhatch and Portarlington will result in bus transfers on all Intercity services to and from Heuston. 

Hayley Halpin
