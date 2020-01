Major delays between Howth and Howth Junction due to truck damaging level crossing at Sutton. Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets. Knock-on delays expected to other DART and Commuter services also pic.twitter.com/clsvBQAv6W — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 17, 2020 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

IRISH RAIL IS warning of major delays between Howth and Howth Junction after a truck driver struck a level crossing at Sutton.

Knock-on delays are also to be expected as a result with Irish Rail saying that Dart and Commuter services could be affected.

An image released by Irish Rail shows a white truck causing damage to the level crossing along Station Road in Sutton.