#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

Irish Sea checks will be ‘operationally effective’ by New Year even if facilities are unfinished

That’s according to Andrew McCormick, Stormont’s lead official on EU exit.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,496 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5240457
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

IRISH SEA BREXIT checks should be “operationally effective” by the New Year even though the physical facilities will not be finished, a senior Stormont official has said.

Additional checks on animal-based products entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain are required under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty.

Officials have already warned that new buildings and infrastructure required to conduct the monitoring at ports and airports will not be ready by the end of December when the Brexit transition period ends.

Andrew McCormick, Stormont’s lead official on EU exit, said there remained “confidence” that the SPS check (sanitary and phytosanitary) could still be conducted, even if the physical structures were not in place.

Giving evidence to the Executive Office committee at Stormont, McCormick said London and Brussels were watching the development of the facilities “very, very closely”.

“This all matters immensely,” he said.

“And I think very hard work is being undertaken by colleagues in the DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) and the sooner these things are established the better in terms of just giving assurance and confidence to all concerned, not least the business community so they know where they stand and what they have to do.

“I think the fact of the matter is that there will be still some work to be done post-New Year, but the key thing is to ensure that we have something which is operationally effective.

“Sanitary and phytosanitary checks are needed to protect health, animal health, plant health and human health.

“So what matters most is having the staff and systems to facilitate that work.

And if buildings aren’t fully complete then that doesn’t stand in the way of there being effective checks.
So DAERA are gearing up to be able to fulfil the obligations and to be able to undertake what needs to be done.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“That’s really good work being done very rapidly and the time pressure is immense but it’s progressing and there is confidence that a result can be delivered.”

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is contained in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, Northern Ireland will remain in the EU single market for goods when the transition period ends.

That will require additional regulatory checks for animal-based food products entering the region from Great Britain.

UK and EU negotiators are still trying to hammer out the details of how the protocol will operate amid efforts to minimise the checks required.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie