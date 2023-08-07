Quiz: How much do you know about Irish birds?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
This week the puffins of Skellig Michael left mysteriously early and the National Parks and Wildlife Service say they don’t know why.
They did assure the public that the early departure of the cute little birds was not a cause for concern.
So, with puffins in the news we thought we’d ask, how much do you know about Ireland’s birds?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site