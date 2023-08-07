Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 7 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish birds?
Test your knowledge.
5.4k
14
42 minutes ago

This week the puffins of Skellig Michael left mysteriously early and the National Parks and Wildlife Service say they don’t know why. 

They did assure the public that the early departure of the cute little birds was not a cause for concern. 

So, with puffins in the news we thought we’d ask, how much do you know about Ireland’s birds?

A familiar sight on Dublin streets, menace to ice-cream eaters everywhere, but what kind of gull is it?
Alamy
Devil Gull
Herring Gull

Lesser Black-backed Gull
Common Gull
What's the fastest bird in Ireland (and the world)?
Alamy
The Swallow
Alamy
The Golden Eagle

Alamy
The Peregrine Falcon
Alamy
The Kestrel
Which of these owls is not found in Ireland?
Alamy
The Barn Owl
Alamy
The Long-Eared Owl

Alamy
The Short-Eared Owl
Alamy
The Great Horned Owl
Which of these birds was reintroduced to Ireland this year?
Alamy
The Osprey
The Sea Eagle

The Golden Eagle
The Ostrich
How many different species of bird are found in Ireland?
Alamy
Around 100
Around 250

Around 350
Over 450
What kind of bird is this?
Alamy
A rook
A raven

A blackbird
A jackdaw
Can you identify this little guy?
Alamy
A hawfinch
A greenfinch

A goldfinch
A bullfinch
What kind of tit is this?
Alamy
A great tit
A blue tit

A coal tit
A marsh tit
What's Ireland's smallest native bird?
Alamy
The Wren
Alamy
The Goldcrest

Alamy
The Robin
Alamy
The Kingfisher
What is Ireland's largest bird of prey?
The Golden Eagle
The White-Tailed Sea Eagle

The Red Kite
The Goshawk
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Experienced Birdwatcher
You know your winged wildlife!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Avian Aficionado
You know a bit about birds.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Elon Musk
You don't like birds very much.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     