The Irish stranded in Peru: €3,000-ticket London flight now unlikely to go ahead this weekend

A FLIGHT THAT was to fly Irish citizens out of Peru, which announced a sudden lockdown at the start of the week, looks like it will not go ahead this weekend as planned.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged that the uncertainty is “hugely frustrating” for those who are stranded, but that it is working with the UK and other European countries to find a solution.

There are around 35 Irish citizens in Peru, and an estimated 100 others in the rest of the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been keeping in touch with Irish citizens stranded there to advise them on the best course of action. It has also been liaising with the UK government about arranging a flight to repatriate British and Irish citizens to London.

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra announced a state of emergency and a 15-day military lockdown to be imposed on Monday – with all land, sea and air borders to close.

There are currently 263 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peru, compared with 683 in Ireland, which hasn’t imposed the same strict measures in response to the pandemic.

So for tourists who had been travelling in the country, the announcement wasn’t expected, and didn’t give them enough time to leave the country before the lockdown came into force. A nighttime curfew has since been put in place from 8pm-5am, and Irish people have reported that the measures being imposed are becoming more extreme.

The solution that had been offered by the Irish government was a flight by Colombian carrier Avianca Airline that was scheduled to depart this weekend. Tickets would cost between €2,700-€3,200 per person, and people were asked to fill out a form to express interest, but many said that the price being offered was out of reach for many.

Testimonies

Andrew Cotter, who is stranded in Peru with his girlfriend Marie Barry, said that ”most people will not be able to afford that flight if it goes ahead.”

Catherine, who is stranded in Cusco and who previously spoke to TheJournal.ie about this issue said that the Department of Foreign Affairs had been working hard to resolve the issue.

Ireland’s Chilean Embassy has also been working to help Irish citizens stranded in Peru.

James and Ciara McNicholl, who had been on a tour of South America since January for their honeymoon, highlighted that the “biggest issue was people weren’t given a chance to just buy flights and get out”.

“If we had been given that chance you wouldn’t have this huge amount of people isolated here and stuck here”.

The latest information

The Department of Foreign Affairs has sent an email to Irish citizens in Peru to inform them that they have yet to receive confirmation that the €3,000-ticket flight will go ahead, and that it may be next week before it departs.

Citizens that had previously booked with Air France, KLM, Iberia or other airlines are being advised to get in contact with them and attempt to rebook their flight with them; Air France has scheduled a full flight leaving Lima tomorrow.

German and French citizens are reported to have purchased tickets on flights for €700-€800 – a fraction of what Avianca is offering.

A flight organised by the Portuguese government to fly from Lima to Lisbon will also be accommodating citizens from different EU countries, and the Department of Foreign Affairs is working to get seats for some Irish passengers on this flight.

There are hundreds of other tourists from around the world stranded in Peru, including 400 people from the UK.

The Guardian reports that Caia Daly, who is originally from Dublin but lives in north London, is stranded in Lima with her husband and their two young children – one of whom is a baby recovering from pneumonia.