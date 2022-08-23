Irish Times editor Paul O'Neill to step down

THE EDITOR OF The Irish Times, Paul O’Neill, is to step down from the role later this year.

The announcement was made this morning, with O’Neill stepping down from the role after more than five years as editor.

O’Neill was appointed as editor following the resignation of Kevin O’Sullivan in 2017 and had previously worked as the paper’s deputy editor from 2015.

While a recruitment process is set to begin, O’Neill will remain in the position until a replacement is appointed.

O’Neill said that he had started working in a traditional newspaper, but it has since been turned into a “modern digital publisher”.

Advertisement

He added that the process is still a work-in-progress and that it “probably always will be”.

O’Neill said that he has been “fortunate” while working as editor to have colleagues who support and enabled the evolution of the paper.

“I have been afforded many opportunities over the years and I will be eternally grateful to those who provide so much support and encouragement along the way,” O’Neill said.

Before joining The Irish Times, O’Neill had worked for the Cork Examiner and Waterford News and Star before joining the paper as London Correspondent in 1989.

Tributes to O’Neill were paid by Chairman of The Irish Times DAC, Dan Flinter, who said that O’Neill made “an extraordinary contribution” to The Irish Times and its sister titles over his 40 year career.

“For me, it has been a pleasure to work with him and to observe the commitment, judgment, energy and leadership he displayed as Editor,” Flinter said.

“On behalf of the board and all our colleagues, I wish Paul and his family every good wish for the future.”