Irish woman (38) in critical condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in Australia

AN IRISH WOMAN is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds in Australia earlier this week.

Northern Territory Police said they received reports at around 6.30pm on Tuesday of an injured man and woman at a property in Millner, a suburb in the city of Darwin.

The 38-year-old woman, who is understood to be from Castlebar in Co Mayo, was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police have said she is in critical condition.

The 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and a firearm was seized closed to his person.

Detectives believe the man and woman were known to one another.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said “multiple units” were deployed to the incident.

He added that the police force’s major crime squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and prepare a report for the coroner.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is “aware of the care and providing consular assistance”.