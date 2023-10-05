Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 5 October 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Darwin
Irish woman (38) in critical condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in Australia
The incident happened at a property in Millner, a suburb in the city of Darwin on Tuesday.
2.2k
1
24 minutes ago

AN IRISH WOMAN is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds in Australia earlier this week. 

Northern Territory Police said they received reports at around 6.30pm on Tuesday of an injured man and woman at a property in Millner, a suburb in the city of Darwin. 

The 38-year-old woman, who is understood to be from Castlebar in Co Mayo, was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police have said she is in critical condition. 

The 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and a firearm was seized closed to his person. 

Detectives believe the man and woman were known to one another. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said “multiple units” were deployed to the incident. 

He added that the police force’s major crime squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and prepare a report for the coroner. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is “aware of the care and providing consular assistance”. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     