AN IRISH HOLIDAYMAKER has died during a visit to a famous Algarve tourist attraction.

The 57-year-old is said to have gone into cardiac arrest after taking a dip at the Benagil Sea Cave, near the popular resort of Lagoa.

Police and paramedics were called just before 3pm yesterday afternoon after he was taken to dry land on a boat.

Emergency responders attempted to save his life but were unable to do so and he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members understood to have been with him at the time are now receiving psychological support.

A spokesman for Portugal’s National Maritime Authority confirmed overnight: “A 57-year-old Irish national died yesterday afternoon having gone into cardiac arrest after swimming at the Benagil Sea Cave.

“An alert was received just before 3pm, informing us that a person was unwell after being taken to the nearest strip of sand.

“Officers from Portimao’s Maritime Police local command, as well as paramedics and other emergency responders, were mobilised along with firefighters from Lagoa.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found the holidaymaker had been removed from the cave by a tourist boat and taken to the beach area where he was assisted by medical experts who carried out CPR. It was unfortunately not possible to save the man’s life.

“He was declared dead at the scene and his body subsequently taken to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Portimão by Lagoa voluntary firefighters.

“The Maritime Police Psychology Office was activated and is providing support to the victim’s family.”

The deceased has not yet been named, but Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance.

The Benagil Sea Cave is regularly described as Portugal’s most famous sea cave and is regarded as a must for holidaymakers visiting the Algarve.

Many boat tours leave from the bustling resort of Albufeira 15 miles west. The cave has a giant opening at the top allowing sunlight to flood in.